India-Tajikistan talks: Afghan crisis on focus

A meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in New Delhi on Saturday focused on the situation in Afghanistan, regional security, commerce, and connectivity. The third round of the India-Central Asia Dialogue will be held in New Delhi on Sunday, hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Muhriddin is in India for a three-day visit and will attend the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday with his colleagues from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. At the meeting, the Afghan conflict is scheduled to be discussed. India hosted their previous meeting via video-conference in October 2020. Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan are three of the five countries that share a border with Afghanistan. India and Tajikistan, as Afghanistan’s neighbours, “have been quite concerned about the events there,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during the meeting with Muhriddin. According to a statement from Tajikistan’s foreign ministry, the two talked on the region’s security situation.

Jaishankar also hailed Tajikistan for its “tremendous support” during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September