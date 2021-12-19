Kerala Police register case against Olympian P.T. Usha

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Police have registered a case against Olympian P.T. Usha and six others, who were accused of having involvement in a realty fraud based on a complaint filed by a former athlete Jemma Joseph. The case is filed under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of Indian Penal Code. Speaking to sources, a police officer on the condition of anonymity has confirmed that the case has been filed based on a complaint that Jemma Joseph had given to the Kozhikode district Superintendent of Police. The case was registered on Friday, and the investigation will begin soon, police officer said. The grievant, Jemma Joseph said that she paid around Rs 46 lakh for a flat after P T Usha promised it would be completed on time.