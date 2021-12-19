Long weekend: UAE announces first public holiday for 2022

Abu Dhabi: The official New Year break for all ministries and federal institutions has been set for Saturday, January 1, 2022, with official duties resuming on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The news was made in a circular released by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday, and it is based on the federal government’s new weekday work arrangement.

On the occasion, the Authority congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country’s citizens and residents.