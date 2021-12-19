Mahzooz Draw: Winner of 10 million UAE dirhams announced

Dubai: Mahzooz draw has announced winner of 10 million lukcy draw. One lucky winner has matched all five lucky numbers (8, 13, 21, 31, 47) to win th prize.

The second prize of Dh 1,000,000 was shared by 36 winners who took home Dh27,778 each after matching four out five numbers. Additionally, 1,282 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

Three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9153981, 9100581, 9041018, which belonged to Ismail, Srinivasan, and Jacobus, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,748,700.The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday December 25, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.