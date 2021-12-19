Mexicans build wetlands to alleviate drought and maintain sufficient supply of water

People in northern México are turning methods of building wetlands as a strategy to maintain an adequate supply of water in a region that is heavily reliant on agriculture, after twenty years into a drought that shows no signs of abating.

The Mexicali Valley wetland project entails recycling residual water from this metropolis on the Mexican-American border in order to irrigate the crops of approximately 30,000 farmers.

“We’re utilising the resources that nature has provided us,’ stated project biologist Guimel Muoz. ‘In this situation, the plants develop bio-filters through their roots, which devour the extra nutrients in the remaining water.’

According to him, natural bio-filters neutralise pH, break down contaminants, and prevent methane reproduction.

Muñoz said that if they carried out the management of water treatment in natural way, they would save millions of pesos, as the wetland conditions that are created to favour the fauna and the landscape.