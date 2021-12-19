NASA discovered evidence of elements of life on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, discovered organic compounds, which are the building blocks of life, on the planet. On Wednesday, the rover’s creators announced the discovery. It’s not quite the proof of life that many had hoped for, but it’s an exciting find nonetheless.

Perseverance led to the discovery of carbon-containing organic compounds in rocks on Mars’ surface. The compounds were discovered in the rocks surrounding the Jezero Crater. The rover performed a preliminary investigation of the rocks and identified the chemicals present. Perseverance, on the other hand, is returning to Earth with a sample. There, scientists will investigate the origins of organic molecules in greater depth.

The discovery is significant in the quest to establish human life on Mars. It’s crucial to emphasise, however, that this isn’t proof that life on Mars ever existed. Organic substances, such as carbon, are fascinating because they can be made both biologically and non-biologically. As a result, scientists will need to dig deeper into the rocks to figure out where the compounds came from.

Examining the rocks will also provide us with further information about the Jezero Crater. This comprises the sequence of important events.

For one thing, scientists have already determined that the crater’s rocks had come into contact with water several times. They may be able to learn more about the rocks’ origins with these fresh samples.