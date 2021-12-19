NASA’s Webb Space Telescope set to launch on Christmas eve

On Christmas Eve, Nasa will launch the James Webb Space Telescope, which is regarded as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope will attempt to launch on December 24, according to Bill Nelson, the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The launch, slated for 7:20 am EST, will be carried out by a European Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.

Nasa stated that the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope will ‘solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it’.

Also Read: Voting in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation underway

Nasa and its allies, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, are leading an international effort called Webb. Webb was due to launch on Saturday but was jolted by a clamp during launch preparations, causing a four-day delay. After then, a problem with the rocket’s communication link had to be rectified, forcing the launch to be postponed for another two days.

Following one final round of testing, the US and European space officials approved the launch date on Friday. ‘There’s so much riding on this opening up just all kinds of new understanding and revelations about the universe’, Nelson said.