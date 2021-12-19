New Covid rules spark anger in UK, Brexit minister quits

A key member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned on Saturday, adding to the chaos in the govt that already faced opposition from own legislators and voters this week.

After a publication claimed that he planned to quit the role next month, Brexit Minister David Frost indicated in a letter to Johnson that he was stepping down immediately.

The process of exiting the European Union, according to Frost, will take a long time. ‘That is why, earlier this month, we agreed that I would leave in January and pass over the reins to others to manage our future relationship with the European Union,’ he wrote in his resignation letter.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, he quit because of his growing dissatisfaction with Johnson’s policies.

Frost’s decision, according to the newspaper, was prompted by the imposition of new pandemic restrictions last week, which included requiring people to produce proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend nightclubs and other packed events.

Frost also wrote in his resignation letter that the UK needed to ‘learn to live with Covid…. You took a brave choice in July, against substantial opposition, to reopen the country.’

‘Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be irreversible, as I had hoped and as I suppose you did as well. I hope we can quickly get back on track and avoid the kinds of coercive actions we’ve seen elsewhere,’ he added.

The news comes after Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered a stunning setback in a by-election in North Shropshire, a long-time Conservative bastion, on Thursday.