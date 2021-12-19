Nivin Pauly starrer ‘Thuramukham’ to hit screens on January 20

The much awaited Malayalam film ‘Thuramukham,’ starring actor Nivin Pauly, is all set to release on January 20, the actor said on Saturday. ‘People’s voice cannot be silenced! The rebellion is set to begin. ‘Thuramukham’, releasing on January 20, 2022 in theatres near you’, Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter. The most anticipated movie by actor Nivin Pauly is directed by Rajeev Ravi and the story of the movie is penned by Gopan Chidambaram. The film is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat. The film, which is about the Chappa system that was in practice at the Kochi harbour during 1940s and 1950s, was originally scheduled to be released in May of this year. However, due to the pandemic, the film’s release was pushed back to December. The crew, which chose to again postpone the film, has fixed January 20 for its release