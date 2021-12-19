Nora Fatehi carried around on stretcher due to mermaid costume on sets, video surfaces

Nora Fatehi, who is known for her immaculate dancing movements and beauty, is poised to wow onscreen once again with ‘Dance Meri Rani’, a foot-tapping and energy-pumping music. Fatehi’s mermaid appearance from the song flew all over the internet and caused a lot of excitement on social media after the actress and Punjabi artist Guru Randhawa did a photoshoot ahead of the release of Randhawa’s song.

The duo will reunite after a tremendous and successful smash with the song ‘Naach Meri Rani in 2020’, in which Randhawa and Fatehi shocked fans with their electric chemistry.

One of the BTS videos from the song was recently uploaded on social media and has since gone popular. The actress, dressed as a mermaid, is brought into the set on a stretcher in the footage. No need to be concerned; she is unharmed. Her mermaid outfit, in fact, limited her movement to the point that crew workers had to carry her around on a stretcher. Several netizens praised her for her commitment as soon as the video became viral on social media. This isn’t the first time the actress has shown exceptional commitment to her career. She had previously continued to work after being injured by a shard of glass while filming the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.

Nora had previously uploaded a poster of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa on her Instagram account, along with the caption, ‘@gururandhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon’.

Meanwhile, Guru and Nora were recently in the headlines when their images from Goa went popular on social media, sparking dating suspicions. Both were seen getting intimate at the beach and having a wonderful time in the photos.