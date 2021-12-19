P Chidambaram supports raising the legal age of marriage to 21

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed his support for the idea to raise the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21 years, but also stressed that the new rule should not take effect before January 1, 2023. The year 2022 should be utilised to launch an educational campaign emphasising the advantages of marriage only when a boy or girl reach the age of maturity, that is, 21.

The Union Cabinet is believed to have cleared a proposal to bring uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women. In the current Winter Session of Parliament, the government is expected to introduce a bill to alter the 2006 Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. According to reports, the proposed bill may also attempt to make consequential modifications to several personal laws relating to marriage in various communities in order to ensure a uniform age for marriage.