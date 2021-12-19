Pakistan to hold OIC summit: Delegations from US, UK, Russia and EU invited

Pakistan will host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and help the war-torn country gather humanitarian aid, as its economy remains in shambles following the withdrawal of US forces and the take over by Taliban government, on Sunday. Pakistan also intends to soften the Taliban’s image around the world and pave the way for international acceptance of their government.

The summit has also invited delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, the European Union, the World Bank, and other humanitarian organisations. On Saturday, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Islamabad for the conference.

According to the reports of local media, the summit will have sessions focused to Afghanistan. The leaders will also discuss about how to mobilize support for delivering adequate food, shelter and medicine to millions of Afghans who have been in dire need since Kabul fell in mid-August.