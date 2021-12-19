Pope Francis celebrates his 85th birthday

On Friday, Pope Francis turned 85, a great achievement made all the more extraordinary by the Covid-19 pandemic, his midsummer intestinal surgery, and the weight of history: His predecessor retired at this age, and Leo XIII, who lived over a century ago, was the last pope to do so.

Despite this, the Pope is still going strong, having just returned from a whirlwind tour to Cyprus and Greece, following his pandemic-defying trips to Iraq, Slovakia and Hungary earlier this year. And he shows no signs of stopping down in his quest to make the post-COVID world a more environmentally sustainable, economically just and fraternal place that prioritises the disadvantaged.

Pope Francis has also launched an unprecedented two-year consultation with Catholics on how to make the church more laity-friendly.