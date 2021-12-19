Punjab constitutes SIT to probe Golden Temple incident, says report in 2 days

The Punjab government created a special investigation team (SIT) on Sunday to look into the suspected sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

According to people familiar with the situation the SIT led by Amritsar’s deputy commissioner of police (law and order) will submit their report on the incident in two days.

The man was allegedly beaten to death by enraged followers on Saturday after attempting to commit sacrilege in the Golden Temple, according to police.

During evening prayers, the individual allegedly attempted to destroy the Guru Granth Sahib by jumping over the metal fence and entering the centre enclosure of the sanctum sanctorum, where the Guru Granth Sahib is kept. According to authorities, he also took up a diamond-encrusted sword and committed sacrilege.