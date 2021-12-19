SDPI state secretary hacked to death in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The state secretary of SDPI, KS Shane was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Saturday. He was attacked after a car rammed his bike in Mannancherry village in Alappuzha. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ernakulam but succumbed to his injuries. It is reported that there were about forty cuts in his limbs, neck and head.

The attack took place at 7.30 pm near the vacant Kupezham crossroads, east of the Mannancherry school junction. According to witnesses, four men got out of the car and attacked Shane. A police team led by Alappuzha DySP M Jayaraj is camping at the spot following the incident.