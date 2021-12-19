Second murder in a day at Alappuzha: BJP leader hacked to death

Alappuzha: BJP state leader Ranjeet Sreenivas (40) was hacked to death by a eight-member gang today morning. The unfortunate incident took place near Vellakinar in Alappuzha city. The attackers barged into his house and hacked him to death. Ranjith Srinivasan was the OBC Morcha Kerala state secretary and a lawyer in the Alappuzha court. The murder is suspected to be in retaliation for the killing of the SDPI state secretary in Mannancherry yesterday. Ranjeet was a BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency.

In another incident, SDPI state secretary KS Shane was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Saturday. Alappuzha is currently under strict police surveillance to avoid more political violence.