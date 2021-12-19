Sony India year-end sale launched, Bravia TVs and audio products at discount

Sony began its year-end sale in India, offering discounts on Bravia smart TVs and audio items on Thursday. The company is offering discounts on selected Bravia TVs, and a two-year warranty as part of the sale. Sony has also reduced the price of its audio devices, such as true wireless earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers, by up to 60% off the retail price. According to the company, the offer will be accessible through January 3 in offline and electronic stores, the company’s web store, as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

The company is offering an instant cashback offer on selected Bravia TVs as part of its year-end sale, as well as discounts of up to 30%. On some Sony Bravia TV models mentioned on the official website, the company is additionally offering a two-year warranty. The Sony Bravia XR-65A8OJ IN5 is presently offered at Rs. 2,65,990 on the website, down from Rs. 3,39,900 at retail, while the Sony Bravia KD-55X8OJ is currently priced at Rs. 87,390.

Sony is also offering discounts on true wireless (TWS) earphones, with the WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds now available for Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), and the Sony WF-SP800N TWS earbuds now available for Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990). The Sony WF-XB700 is available for Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 11,990), while the Sony WF-H800 is available for Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990).