Sri Lankan Navy arrests 43 Indian fishermen, seizes 6 boats

Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 43 Indian fishermen and confiscated six trawlers for illegally poaching in the territorial waters of the country, an official statement said on Sunday. On Saturday, the fishermen were apprehended by the Navy in seas southeast of Delft Island in Jaffna. “On the night of the 18th December, a special operation undertaken by the Navy in the seas southeast of Delft Island, Jaffna, resulted in the seizure of six Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters, with 43 Indian fishermen on board,” the Navy said in a statement.

The arrests were made by the Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla attached to Northern Naval Command adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, it said. After conducting Rapid Antigen Tests on the arrested Indian fishermen, arrangements are being made to hand them over to relevant authorities for legal action, it added.