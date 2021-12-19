UAE announces first public holiday for 2022

Dubai: Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced the public holidays in 2022. The authority has announced the New Year holiday on Sunday.

According to the authority, Saturday, January 1, is an official holiday for federal government staff.

Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend. December 31 is a Friday this year. That means government workers and some private sector employees will get three days off: December 31, January 1 and January 2.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Saturday, January 1, 2022, would be a holiday for the private sector.