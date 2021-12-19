UAE announces Green Pass protocol

Abu Dhabi: UAE government has activated the Green Pass protocol for federal government departments. The protocol is applicable to both employees and residents seeking federal government services.

Those who are exempted from vaccination on medical grounds will need to take a PCR test every seven days to keep their green status active. Children under the age of 16 are exempted from the Green Pass protocol.

Also Read: UAE announces first public holiday for 2022

Failure to take the tests periodically will result in the green status turning grey. Such individuals will not be allowed access to federal government entities.