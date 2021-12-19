US Air Force launches cruise missile from cargo planes as a part of weapon developing mission

The US Air Force destroyed a target in the Gulf of Mexico with a cruise missile launched from the back of a cargo plane on Thursday, marking the program’s first live-fire test.

Rapid Dragon’s last flight test, which took place at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida’s overwater test range, was a significant step forward in the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation office’s ‘bomb bay in a box’ mission to build a palletized munition system.

According to the Air Force Research Laboratory, the programme might allow the US and its allies to convert cargo planes into heavily armed bomb trucks, as well as provide combatant commanders with more firepower to engage enemy objectives from a safe distance.