2 held in SDPI leader’s murder case in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Two RSS activists have been arrested in connection with the death of SDPI state secretary KS Shan. Prasad and Kuttan alias Ratheesh, both from Alappuzha Mannancherry, were arrested here on Monday. According to Alappuzha SP G Jayadev, the arrest of the duo has been recorded . ‘Prasad and Kuttan are involved in the planning and conspiracy of SDPI leader’s murder. Both of them are active RSS members. More suspects will be arrested in the case. The motive of the crime can be confirmed only after the arrest of other accused . More suspects will be arrested in the Renjith murder case too’ said SP G Jayadev.

Two murders of political leaders from SDPI and BJP in Alappuzha prompted the government to impose Section 144 in the district.