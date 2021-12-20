Aftermath of the Wuhan Pandemic: ‘The human catastrophe’

The word ‘pandemic’ has become a household name now with the lashing out of the Covid 19 variants which mutate and cause havoc with all countries across the globe irrespective of being wealthy, advanced or touching the poverty line. The world is reeling under its impact and stand watching helplessly as governments work round the clock to combat it .

The devastations done by the pandemic is yet to be assessed as the population is still in the throes of it. Respite and normalcy is still a far away dream ! Life has come to a sudden halt. Economies around the world crashed! Employment, industries , tourism, education – all standstill…

The 14th century Bubonic Plague had swathed the world in the same way and people go back to the annals of history to find out how they coped with similar situation centuries back. But little respite in that too. History teaches us not to take opportunities lightly.As the world leaders and the WHO stand perplexed to witness this unprecedented lashing of the pandemic as people get severely ill, infected with the virus, with no medical barriers to combat it .

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, more than 800,000 Americans died of COVID. On a smaller scale, a similar thing is happening in the UK. In the United States, 3 million people are currently unemployed, while wages have increased for the first time in decades. And they are expected to rise even more in 2022. According to Jones, wealthy landowners panicked 600 years ago when workers’ power shifted. To prevent financial ruin, they petitioned their rulers.

Factories and construction sites come to a standstill with labor shortage and also shortage of raw materials. Imports too got halted with the major exporters facing problems from scarce sourcing and shortage of raw materials.