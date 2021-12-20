An emirate in UAE makes ‘Green Pass’ mandatory to enter government offices

Ajman: The emergency, crisis and disaster authority in Ajman and Ajman Executive Council has announced that a green pass system in Al Hosn app will be made mandatory to enter government offices in the emirate.

Only people who have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine and booster doses will be allowed to enter the government offices. The new rule will come into effect from January 3, 2022.

Employees exempted from receiving Covid-19 vaccines will also be allowed to enter the government offices after providing a negative PCR test result every 14 days. Groups exempt from vaccinations will be allowed to enter government buildings if their status on the app is green. But they will need to take a PCR test every seven days.