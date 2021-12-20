DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Assembly polls 2022: CEC Sushil Chandra and team to visit Uttarakhand from Dec 23

Dec 20, 2021, 10:53 pm IST

 

Dehradun: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team will undertake a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 23.He will review election preparations by holding a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and will also a meeting with representatives of political parties.

The Chief Election Commissioner will reach Dehradun at 4 pm on December 23. On the same day, at 5 PM, there will be a meeting with the representatives of political parties. Following this, he will hold a meeting with the election officer of the state. On December 24, the Chief Election Commissioner will participate in the voter awareness exhibition program. After this, there will be a meeting with the Election Expenditure Monitoring Officer, Chief Secretary and DGP.

 

State’s Chief Electoral Officer, Seasonya has taken stock of the preparations in view of the Chief Election Commissioner’s visit.

