Charisma of cinema can never go: Randhir Kapoor

Actor, producer and director Randhir Kapoor believes that while the OTT explosion is putting pressure on the big screen, it can never replace the delight of watching on a 70mm silver screen.

‘The charisma of cinema can never go…Kal Aaj aur Kal! OTT may have caused upheaval in the theatre, but cinema’s enchantment will endure,’ says the former actor, who was recently in Lucknow. He will turn 75 years old in February 2022.

‘We have seen the introduction of television and how everyone was addicted to it, yet the cinema has managed to thrive comfortably. Then there were video cassette players (VHS players), DVDs, and today it’s all about overkill. I am grateful that today’s audiences have access to more channels and forms of entertainment than we did. We can also watch a movie on a smartwatch, but nothing compares to the thrill of seeing a hero appear on the big screen. Furthermore, going to the movies is a great way to spend time with family and friends.’ Kapoor added.