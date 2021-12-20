CM Yogi Adityanath invokes ESMA in Uttar Pradesh, bans strikes for 6 months

The Yogi Adityanath government has banned strikes in UP for the next 6 months. According to Hindustan Times, additional chief secretary Dr Devesh Kumar Chaturvedi issued a notification on Sunday.

The strike is prohibited in any public service, corporations, or local authorities that deal with state matters. Those who disobey the orders will face legal consequences, according to the notification.

Invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act, or ESMA, the UP govt banned strikes for the next six months. The decision was made due to the onslaught of the Corona virus attack and the ensuing emergencies.

The ESMA Act gives a state government the authority to take action against employees who are on strike or refuse to work on essential services that are necessary for daily lifeIf somebody is found to be violating the rules in force, the state police have the authority to arrest them without a warrant.