‘Girls are safe only in mother’s womb and grave’: 16-year-old’s suicide note calls for justice

Chennai: ‘Relatives, teachers, everyone’- a Class 11 girl in Chennai conveyed the trauma she went through because of these harassers in her heart-breaking suicide note. ‘A girl is safe only in the mother’s womb and grave’, the teen’s suicide note read, revealing unspeakable pain and desperation, the extent of which was not known even to her family.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the mother of the class XI girl returned from the market to find her dead at home by suicide, at Mangadu, on the outskirts of the city. The girl’s mother had been out for only an hour when she allegedly committed suicide. Her room was bolted and had to be broken down. ?Chennai police has arrested a 21-year-old male college student under POCSO Act, following girl’s death. The young man has confessed, the police informed on Monday, charging him under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

‘The boy has confessed to a physical relationship with the minor girl. In the last two weeks he had been harassing and torturing her. We have located filthy messages and the exchange of photographs. They had a good friendly relationship for eight months before all this’, a police official investigating the case said, reported NDTV. Three years ago, when the girl was in class 8, the boy was in Class 11 in the same school. She moved to a girl’s school later but the two later became friends over Instagram, police officials said.

In the note found in the room, she also noted that school was not safe and teachers could not be trusted. She wrote that she could not even study or sleep because of ‘mental torture’. ‘Every parent should teach their kids and sons (to treat) girls with respect’, the girl noted. The police are investigating whether the girl was harassed by more people, based on her suicide note. She further added ‘Stop Sexual Harassment’ and ended with ‘Justice for Me’ in the note.

Also read: ‘Innuyir Kaappon’: Tamil Nadu CM launches new scheme providing free treatment for road accident victims

In the past few weeks, there have been four more deaths by suicide due to alleged sexual harassment, in two cases allegedly by teachers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently put out a video message saying that the loss of lives ‘disturbs’ him and urging people ‘not to take extreme measures but courageously report such perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice’.