Google releases top search trends in 2021: ‘How to register for Covid vaccination’ topped the list

Google has released its annual recap of 2021 and the results are as hilarious as one would imagine. The searches for this year were mostly related to coronavirus and how to register for the vaccine in India. The list also includes cryptocurrency-related topics such as ‘How to Buy Dogecoin in India’ and ‘How to Invest in Bitcoin.’ ‘How to register for Covid vaccination’ was the most popular topic. This could be because India kicked off its vaccine campaign against Covid-19. ‘How to download vaccination certificate’ was the second most googled topic.

Users in India, on the other hand, were particularly interested in learning how to make oxygen at home. ‘How to link PAN with Aadhaar’ was another popular search from India.

Here are the top 10 searches of 2021 in India:

1) How to register for Covid vaccine

2) How to download vaccination certificate

3) How to increase oxygen level

4) How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5) How to make oxygen at home

6) How to buy dogecoin in India

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to check IPO allotment status

9) How to invest in bitcoin

10) How to calculate percentage of marks

Every year, Google publishes a list of the most popular search trends of the year in different categories. The list reveals what Indians were looking for the most during the year.