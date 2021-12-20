Gulf country to make vaccine booster compulsory

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to make booster vaccine compulsory. According to the Government Communication Centre, all residents who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for nine months must take a booster dose.

Kuwait will also require incoming passengers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Till now 414,098 Covid-19 cases along with 2,466 deaths were reported in Kuwait.