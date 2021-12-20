‘Innuyir Kaappon’: Tamil Nadu CM launches new scheme providing free treatment for road accident victims

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a major initiative on Saturday, aiming to save the lives of road accident victims in the state. The scheme, named ‘Innuyir Kaappon’ provides free medical treatment within the initial 48 hours to the injured.

The scheme offers about 81 recognised live saving procedures to a maximum coverage- upto 1 lac to the victim and the gesture will include the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and non-members. A total of 609 hospitals across the state, including 408 private hospitals and 201 government hospitals have been networked to provide the medicare during the golden hour and save precious human lives.

The state government said in an official release that free medicare during the first 48 hours will be provided to accident victims of Tamil Nadu and others visiting the State. The beneficiaries of CMCHIS would be allowed to continue treatment at the same hospital while those not covered under this scheme or any insurance scheme will be treated for free at the government hospital after his or her condition is stabilised. Choice of hospitalisation (after stabilisation) is offered to the victim to opt for payment through health insurance or self in case the victim seeks to be shifted to a hospital of his or her choice.