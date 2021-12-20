Odisha woman attempts suicide after killing daughter with grinding stone

Rourkela: A woman attempted suicide after allegedly killed her 17-year-old daughter with a grinding stone in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, on Sunday. The incident took place in Kalamegha village in Hemgiri police station area, following an altercation between the two when the woman wanted to know from her daughter whom she was speaking to over the phone till late on Saturday night.

‘The woman was riled and she smashed the face of her daughter with a grinding stone, leading to her death on the spot. The accused then covered her daughter’s body with a blanket and informed villagers that she was killed by someone, and consumed insecticides’, Hemgiri police station officer-in-charge Baidyanath Soren said.

He added that the woman was rushed to the hospital, and her condition is stated to be stable. Further investigation on the matter is underway.