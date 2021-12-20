President Ram Nath Kovid to begin his 4-day Kerala visit tomorrow

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Kerala for a four-day visit from December 21 to 24, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Also read: ‘Girls are safe only in mother’s womb and grave’: 16-year-old’s suicide note calls for justice

The President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on Tuesday. On December 22, he will witness an operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. The President will unveil a statue of P N Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.