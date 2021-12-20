Release date of Dhaakad’ starring Kangana Ranaut announced

Mumbai: The release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’ was announced. The film will hit cinemas on May next year. The film was scheduled to release on April 8, 2022.

According to a source, the makers have decided to change the release date as many projects are lined up for release in April. However, an official announcement about the release date is not out yet.

Also Read; Shiju Rashid shows versatility by appearing as six different characters in six Telugu films

The spy thriller is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors.