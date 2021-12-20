Salman Khan confirms ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’; S S Rajamouli’s father to pen the sequel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan confirmed the sequel to his superhithit 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, during the the pre-release event of RRR movie. The sequel is to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

The actor attended the event to show support for Rajamouli and the ‘RRR’ team. Salman arrived at the venue straight from the airport. Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt were also present at the big event. During the event, Salman talked about Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia and also exchanged some funny moments with KJo. He also talked about how Rajamouli’s father gave him one of the best films of his career.

Also read: Panama Papers: ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Salman, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.