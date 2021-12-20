Seven IAF aircrafts crashed in last two years; No plans for compulsory military training for youth: Centre

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that seven aircraft of the Indian Air Force have crashed in the last two years. He made the statement while replying to a question in the Upper House.

‘A total of seven aircraft of the Air Force have crashed in the last two years, including the Mirage 2000 which crashed recently in Madhya Pradesh’, the minister said. The minister added that every aircraft accident in the IAF is investigated by a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to ascertain the cause of the accident. ‘The recommendations of the completed Court of Inquiry are implemented. Only after completion of the Court of Inquiry, the quantum of loss is finalised’, he added.

Replying to another question on whether the government is planning to propose compulsory military training for youths, he said there is no such plan. ‘Our armed forces have a large number of volunteers to draw upon and there is no problem in getting adequate numbers of volunteer recruits. All the able-bodied persons of the country, therefore, do not compulsorily need to be given military training’, he said.

Replying to a separate question, Bhatt said that indigenously-developed Tejas aircraft is not being inducted as a replacement for MIG-21 fighter jets but as a part of the modernisation of the IAF. He said that an amount of Rs 6,653 crore was spent on the manufacturing of 24 Tejas jets till September 30. Bhatt further said that 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured and that further production depends on the requirement of the services as well as possible exports.