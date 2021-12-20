‘The result is already known’: Hong Kong voters in a no-surprise election

On Sunday, Hong Kongers went to the polls for the first time in more than two years for the legislative council election. However, since the previous election in November 2019, a number of things have altered in the former British colony.

This election will be the first since the government enacted a contentious national security law in July, and unlike past years, most pro-democracy political groups have not nominated any candidates. The security law, which criminalises various forms of protest, is being enforced alongside stricter controls to eliminate any ‘anti-China’ elements, according to pro-democracy campaigners.

Moreover, hundreds of pro-democracy leaders who were supposed to be featured in the postponed election have been arrested, while others have been disqualified or exiled. Only 20 of the 90 seats in the legislative council will be directly elected by Hong Kong voters following a change of the election system passed by China’s National People’s Congress in March.