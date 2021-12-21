Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation imposes new restrictions

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed more restrictions in the city for New Year. The civic authority took this decision after considering the Omicron situation.

As per the new guidelines, prior permission is mandatory for any programme or event to be attended by 200 or more people. Permission of the local assistant municipal commissioner will be required for such programmes or functions. Indoor halls can operate at 50% of their total capacity, while open-to-sky venues shall operate at only 25% of total capacity.

Earlier, Maharashtra government on November 23 had said no special permission was necessary for gatherings of less than 1,000 people.