China drafts new sexual harassment law for women

China’s top law making body, on Monday reviewed a new legislation to provide women better protection in the workplace against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, outlining guidelines that include a broader description of inappropriate behaviour, state media reported. The National People’s Congress’s standing committee examined a draft amendment to the ‘Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Law,’ according to state media network CCTV.

The decision comes as China explores ways to keep its workforce afloat as its population is set to shrink, and in the wake of activist calls for gender equality that have accompanied the #MeToo movement. It was unclear how quickly the bill would be approved. The debate is scheduled to last until at least Friday, and the proposal would not likely be voted on before that.

Under the new draft, employers will no longer be able to ask female job applicants if they plan to marry or have children, or to force them to do pregnancy tests, according to CCTV. The draft amendment stipulates that it is unlawful to subject women against their will to sexually connotative verbal expressions, sexually explicit images, inappropriate or unnecessary bodily behaviour, or hint at benefits in exchange for intimate relationships or sex, in the clearest definition of sexual harassment in China yet.