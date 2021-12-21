China imposes sanctions on US officials in response to Xinjiang issue

In retaliation for sanctions placed on Chinese authorities over reports of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region, by the United States, China announced sanctions on four members of the US government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom on Tuesday.

The tit-for-tat sanctions exacerbate the escalating conflict in Xinjiang. Imports from the region that may have been created with forced labour have been prohibited by Washington and environmentalists are asking for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. China has refuted the allegations of human rights violations and has previously retaliated by publicising boycott campaigns for foreign shoe and clothes firms.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, the chairwoman and three members of the US panel are forbidden from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and whatever assets they have in the country will be frozen.