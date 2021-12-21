Commodity Market: Gold price slips marginally

Mumbai: Price of precious metals edged lower in the commodity market. As per market experts, the rising Omicron cases and high inflation has influenced the investors.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures declined 0.14% or Rs 68 to Rs 48,172 per 10 gram. Silver futures eased 0.19% or Rs 115 to Rs 61,302 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4530, lower by Rs 40. Eight gram gold is trading at Rs 36,240.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $ 1,790.57 per ounce . U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $ 1,790.60. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1% at $ 22.20 an ounce, platinum shed 0.2% to $ 930.72 and palladium fell 0.1%to $ 1,747.46.