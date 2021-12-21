Country reinstates mandatory quarantine for foreigners

Bangkok: Thailand government has decided to reinstate mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign visitors. The government has decided to remove the ‘Test and Go’ facility provided for foreigners. So all, foreigners coming to the country must now undergo hotel quarantine for 7 to 10 days. The new entry rule will come into force from December 21. The decision will be reviewed on January 4.

The ‘sandbox’ programme, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location but allows them free movement outside of their accommodation, will also be suspended in all places except for the tourist resort island of Phuket.

Thailand reopened to foreign visitors in November. Meanwhile, the country reported it’s first Omicron case on Monday.