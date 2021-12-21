Dubai announces 3-day holiday for New Year

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced 3-day holiday for government employees in Dubai for New year. January 1,200 will be a holiday in Dubai.

Government offices will resume work on Monday, January 3, 2022, based on the new weekday work system announced by the UAE government.

Also Read: Gulf country declares January 2 as a holiday

Starting January 1, 2022, the UAE will shift into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend. December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.