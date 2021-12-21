Fire break out at IOC refinery in Bengal; 3 killed, over 40 injured

Kolkota: At least three people were killed and 44 injured after a massive fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery at Haldia in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday afternoon. Eye witnesses said that they had seen a flash which might have started the fire.

‘In the MSQ unit, during shutdown related works, at around 1450 hrs, today an incident occurred. The persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries due to the fire incident’, a statement issued by Haldia Refinery said. Some maintenance work was underway at various units of the refinery. The fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control, and authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Preliminary first-aid has been provided to the injured and some of them have been shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment. Others are being taken to Kolkata through a green corridor which has been created.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the deaths of the three people in the tragedy. ‘Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. Government of West Bengal will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery’, she tweeted.