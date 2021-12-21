Free Covid PCR tests announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE has announced free RT-PCR tests for government employees. Employees will get more information about the scheme on ‘Shefaa’ app.

Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE had earlier announced that entry to government offices shall be limited to individuals who have got green status on Al Hosn app. To maintain green status on the app residents must have received two doses of UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses or must submit a negative PCR test every 14 days. The new rule will come into force from January 3,2022.

Meanwhile, those with vaccination exemption will be allowed entry, provided their green status is active on Al Hosn app, which will require taking a PCR test every seven days. Children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo PCR test. The unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn will not be allowed entry to federal government offices.