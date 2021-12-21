Gulf country declares January 2 as a holiday

Kuwait City: Kuwait cabinet announced that Sunday, January 2, 2022 will be a holiday for all government departments and ministries. The holiday was announced as January 1, 2022 is a Saturday which falls in the weekly off in the country.

Earlier, UAE government announced January 1 as a holiday in the country. The government employees will get 3-day holiday in the UAE as the country is shifting to new weekly off. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.