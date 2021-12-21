HC slams plea to remove PM’s photo from vaccine certificate: Petitioner fined Rs 1 lakh

Kochi: The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from Covid vaccination certificates and fined the petitioner Rs 1 lakh, calling the petition “frivolous,” “politically driven,” and a “publicity interest litigation.”

The petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, was ordered by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan to pay the fine to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks. The court stated that if the cost is not paid within the specified time, KeLSA shall recover the money from his assets by initiating a revenue recovery action against him.

The court also said that, the fine was imposed to let people and society know that frivolous requests like this, which waste judicial time, will not be entertained.