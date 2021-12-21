Intranasal Covid vaccine: Bharat Biotech seeks nod for last-stage trial

Bharat Biotech, an Indian vaccine manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has applied to the country’s drug regulator to undertake a late-stage trial for a booster dosage of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Since supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine have far outstripped demand, Indian vaccine producers are lobbying the government to allow boosters. However, the health ministry says there is no immediate intention to sanction boosters, and the priority remains complete vaccination of eligible citizens.

India is yet to approve the usage of intranasal vaccine of Bharat Biotech, BBV154. BBV154 gained regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials in August. The mid-stage trial has been completed, according to local media. Covaxin, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, administered through an injection is already in use in the country.