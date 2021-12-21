It’s not Science-fiction. NASA records strange ‘sounds’ from Jupiter’s moon

Odd and eerie ‘sounds’ emerging from one of Jupiter’s moons have been captured by NASA, which sounds like it fits in a 1950s science fiction movie.

The noise also appears to speed up to a crescendo before receding abruptly which is similar to birds‘ chirping, whistling at a high pitch and hums.

‘This isn’t a science fiction story. It’s the real deal,’ NASA officials wrote on Facebook about the achievement.

The radio waves were collected as NASA’s Juno probe ‘recently passed through the magnetic field of Ganymede, one of the gas giant’s many moons.’

According to a news release from Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton, the audio clip was made when Juno’s instruments tuned ‘into electric and magnetic radio waves produced in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.’

Scientists said that the frequency was then ‘adjusted into the audio range,’ allowing them to ‘hear’ Ganymede, Jupiter’s moon.

‘This music is just wild enough to make you feel like you’re riding along as Juno cruises past Ganymede for the first time in almost two decades,’ Bolton told the media.