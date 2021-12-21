Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to discuss Iran

A senior official from Biden administration informed reporters on Monday that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Israeli officials on Wednesday, including Naftali Bennett, with Iran ‘quite high on the agenda.’

‘Time is running out for the Vienna nuclear talks with Iran and we will discuss with the Israelis about what will happen in the following weeks,’ the official stated. Sullivan is also set to visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The potential that the Biden administration seeks an interim arrangement with Iran is particularly concerning to the Israeli leadership.

According to Israeli sources, a deal in which Iran freezes its 60 percent uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief would effectively give the Iranians billions of cash without reversing their nuclear programme.